Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $786,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 54.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 41,149 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 132.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

