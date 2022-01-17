Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,784 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $135,844,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $234.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

