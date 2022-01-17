Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.56 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

