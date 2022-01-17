Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $66.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

