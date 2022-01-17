Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

