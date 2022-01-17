Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.