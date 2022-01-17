Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

