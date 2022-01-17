Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,767,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

