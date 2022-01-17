Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $106.22 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

