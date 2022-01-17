Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

