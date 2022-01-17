Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.13. Verso posted earnings per share of ($1.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

