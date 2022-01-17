Verso (VSO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $157,337.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Verso has a market cap of $2.72 million and $157,337.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.72 or 0.07594222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.01 or 1.00296926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

