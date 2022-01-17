VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target reduced by Truist from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.68.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

