Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 1,217,288 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,398,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA opened at $10.08 on Monday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

