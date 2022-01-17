Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 1,092,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Shares of VITFF opened at $11.31 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.