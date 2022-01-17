Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $13.34 on Monday. Matterport Inc has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.