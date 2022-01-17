Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 744 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 246.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 449.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FORR stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

