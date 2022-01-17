Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 66.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 409,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 167.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.62 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

