Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,091.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 131,264 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJRD stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

