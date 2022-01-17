Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $95.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.20. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.29 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

