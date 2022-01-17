Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,846 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.