Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 681,226 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Barnes Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Truist lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

