VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $63.39 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

