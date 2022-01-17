Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCISY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.