Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.36.

Visteon stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.89.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 514.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129,045 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

