Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,207 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,259 ($17.09) to GBX 1,207 ($16.38) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.23) to GBX 1,560 ($21.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.72) to GBX 1,470 ($19.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.34) to GBX 1,260 ($17.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.61).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,105.50 ($15.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 831 ($11.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.52.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

