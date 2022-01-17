Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.21 ($71.83).

ETR VNA opened at €48.27 ($54.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.71.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

