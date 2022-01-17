Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 72.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

