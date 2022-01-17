W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 93.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $504.56 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.