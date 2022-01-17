Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Up 132.8% in December

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a growth of 132.8% from the December 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,265.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKCMF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $170.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $127.55 and a 1-year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

