Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

