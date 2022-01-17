Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

NYSE LLY opened at $244.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average is $250.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

