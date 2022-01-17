Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 608,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 559,716 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $131.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.