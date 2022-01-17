Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

