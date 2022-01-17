Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 253 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $128.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

