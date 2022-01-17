Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $724.80 Million

Brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $724.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.20 million and the lowest is $714.50 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $620.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 88,225 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.45. 511,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

