Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westport’s portfolio of eco-friendly product mix is set to boost prospects. Westport HPDI 2.0 offers an environment-friendly robust performance for heavy-duty trucks, thereby positioning the company favorably as the transition to green transportation solutions intensifies. The acquisition of Stako has enhanced Westport’s ability to supply completely integrated fuel systems and its vision to transition to cleaner fuels. Low leverage is another positive. However, soaring commodity costs, tough labor market, logistical challenges and high R&D expenses are denting Westport’s margins. The natural gas fuel tech company is reeling under negative cash flows and operating losses, and the trend is likely to continue. Moreover, termination of joint venture with Cummins has been a spoiler. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 429.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 59,837.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

