Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $56.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,186,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.