Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 1,618,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

