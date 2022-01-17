Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce $281.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.60 million and the lowest is $272.01 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UP shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.