Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $75.18 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

