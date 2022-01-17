William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $121.47 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $121,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

