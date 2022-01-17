William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $80.75 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $80,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $249.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

