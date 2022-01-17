William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $80.75 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $80,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 41.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $249.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

