William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 48,030.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904,418 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.80% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $57,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

CNOB opened at $36.97 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

