William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 407,980 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $70,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

DLocal stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

