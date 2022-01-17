William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 407,980 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $70,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

DLocal stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

