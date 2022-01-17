William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 28,589 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,589 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $64,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $729.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $675.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.46.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

