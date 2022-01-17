William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 724 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $848.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $916.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

