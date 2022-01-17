Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) will post $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.92. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $5.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $229.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

